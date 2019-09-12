Nearly a dozen Greenpeace protesters hanging from the Fred Hartman bridge in Houston have forced the closure of part of the Houston Ship Channel Thursday while taking on President Donald Trump and the oil industry. (Published 4 hours ago)

Nearly a dozen Greenpeace protesters hanging from the Fred Hartman bridge in Houston have forced the closure of part of the Houston Ship Channel Thursday while taking on President Donald Trump and the oil industry.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirms a portion of the upper channel near Baytown was closed due to the protest, between Light 102A and Light 104.

This comes as the city prepares for Thursday's Democratic presidential debate.

Greenpeace tweeted Thursday morning that they were in Houston to protest to confront the use of fossil fuels outside the country's largest oil port and that they wanted to shut it down, "if only for a day."

"We're in the heart of the fossil fuel industry (the largest oil export channel in the US) to confront Trump & the oil industry," Greenpeace tweeted.

The closure blocks tanker traffic to and from five major refineries in the Houston area. The Coast Guard said Thursday morning one vessel inbound and two outbound were being held due to the protest.

Greenpeace said the protesters, who are suspended from the bridge along with colorful banners, are planning to hang from the bridge for 24 hours.

Two of the protesters hanging from the bridge published blog posts on Greepeace.com saying why they were taking part in the protest. One of the bloggers, Brianna Gibson, said she was suspended from the bridge to send a message about the pollutants caused by refineries processing fossil fuels.