A gas leak that caught fire near AT&T Stadium in Arlington Tuesday morning is expected to keep a major roadway near the stadium closed into the afternoon. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018)

A gas line fire near near AT&T Stadium in Arlington has been extinguished Tuesday afternoon, officials say, and a major roadway has reopened.

The Arlington Fire Department said a person using a piece of boring equipment struck a four-inch gas line along the 800 block of North Collins Street at about 11:30 a.m., sparking the fire.

The site is at the northwest corner of Collins and Rodgers streets, adjacent to the southwest corner of the stadium.

No injuries were reported, but the piece of drilling equipment that caused the leak was destroyed by flames.

Atmos Energy shut off the gas, and firefighters doused the equipment with water to prevent the fire from spreading further while the remaining gas burned off.

Nearby neighborhoods were not evacuated, but officials kept people away from the general area.

The stadium was unaffected by the fire.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Collins Street were back open by about 3 p.m.