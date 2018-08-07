Plans are moving forward to develop the largest untouched piece of land in Frisco. (Published 3 minutes ago)

Frisco's Largest Piece of Undeveloped Land Has New Owner

The largest piece of undeveloped land in Frisco has a new owner.

The 2,500 acre Headquarters Ranch on the northern edge of Frisco is now owned by Dallas-based Hunt Realty Investments.

The company will develop a large, mixed use planned development including commercial buildings, offices, retail, homes, and schools.

The Dallas Morning News reports the PGA is reportedly considering the site for its new headquarters.



Another company, the one behind the hugely-successful Legacy West development, is a partner on the project.



"We're honored to be collaborating with such an esteemed, internationally renowned group of partners and investors," Mayor Jeff Cheney said in a press release Tuesday. "To be able to work with a team of this caliber, is an exceptional opportunity for the City of Frisco. It's not every day we get to help master plan more than 2,500 acres holistically."

Development is expected to begin next year.

If the PGA relocates to the property, it’s campus would reportedly include a new golf course.