Fort Worth police say one person was killed and two were sent to the hospital after a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a major crash on northbound South Freeway at Berry Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police said it appears a vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-35W when the driver collided with another vehicle.

The passenger in the vehicle hit by the wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and according to police, the drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not said where they believe the car entered the highway heading the wrong direction.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.