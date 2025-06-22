Fort Worth

One dead, two hospitalized after Fort Worth wrong-way crash

Police have not said where they believe the car entered the highway going the wrong direction.

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

Fort Worth police say one person was killed and two were sent to the hospital after a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a major crash on northbound South Freeway at Berry Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police said it appears a vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-35W when the driver collided with another vehicle.

The passenger in the vehicle hit by the wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and according to police, the drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Police have not said where they believe the car entered the highway heading the wrong direction.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us