12-year-old Killed After Car Crashes into Tree
12-year-old Killed After Car Crashes into Tree

There were three children inside the car at the time of the crash

By Catherine Park

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

    One child is dead and several transported after a car crashed into a tree Sunday morning.

    According to Fort Worth Fire, an elderly woman was driving on E. Lancaster Avenue when she drove into a tree that was in the median.

    Three of her grandchildren were inside of the silver Honda SUV when the car crashed and their ages ranged from 5 years of age to 16.

    One of the passengers was a 12-year-old girl who was taken to the hospital where she later died. The grandmother was in critical condition and the other two children were not seriously injured.

    The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

