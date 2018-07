The Fourth of July is synonymous with fireworks, but Fort Worth police and fire are reminding people that private use of fireworks in the city of Fort Worth is illegal.

The sale, discharge or possession of fireworks in Fort Worth is a crime.

Fort Worth police urge you not to call 911 to report fireworks, but call 817-392-4444 to report fireworks violations.



To find out if fireworks are banned where you live, visit your city's website.



