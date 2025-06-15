Weatherford police, with the assistance of Texas Rangers, are investigating a shooting involving an off-duty officer. A car with bullet holes in the front windshield was towed away from the scene.

The incident happened at a warehouse in the 2500 block of East I-20. Authorities haven't released many details, including what time the incident happened, but confirmed around 3:00 p.m. that a shooting had occurred.

According to the Arlington Police Department, the situation involved an off-duty Arlington police officer. The department said the officer was not injured and, per their policies, has been placed on administrative leave.

Crime scene tape could be seen from the frontage road of the highway, draped around the outside of the building as law enforcement from Weatherford police, the Texas Rangers and Texas Department of Public Safety, and Arlington Police conducted their investigation.

Investigators spent most of the time behind the warehouse, where there are several trailers parked.

A couple of Parker County medical examiner's vehicles were also parked on the property with a crime scene unit, but authorities haven't confirmed if this was a fatal shooting.

During the investigation, a tow truck could be seen hauling off a small SUV that had three bullet holes in the front windshield on the driver's side.

An investigator at the scene told NBC 5 the Weatherford Police Department was in the process of gathering information to release to the public.