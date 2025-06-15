On this Father’s Day, a Fort Worth family is willing their dad to pull through after police say his truck collided with a train, leaving him in critical condition.

The crash happened Saturday near 3400 Ryan Avenue. NBC 5 spoke with the victim’s loved ones about his sudden fight for survival.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Idalia Zapata says her father, Ignacio, is everything: a family man who has spent decades working in construction in Fort Worth.

“He’s a wonderful man,” said Idalia. “What else can I say? He’s a wonderful man, hardworking, loving.”

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

On Saturday, Ignacio left his home to grab food at a nearby restaurant. Minutes later, a neighbor rushed to the family with an urgent message about their father.

“And he said that he had been involved in an accident, by the train had hit him,” said Idalia. “I’m like what? I live like five minutes away, so I rushed to it, and his truck was there.”

Fort Worth police say Ignacio’s truck collided with a train at a railroad crossing, crushing the front end of the vehicle.

Ignacio Zapata was sent to the hospital in critical condition. Loved ones say they have no idea how the crash could have happened.

“I can honestly say I’m still in shock, I don’t know what to think,” said Idalia. “And unfortunately, if he wakes up, we’re not going to have those answers because he’s not going to remember anything.”

His family expected to spend Father’s Day at home with Ignacio, who everyone calls Zapata.

Instead, they’re left to surround his hospital bed, praying that he comes back from the brink.

“I just want my dad back,” said Idalia Zapata. “I just want him to wake up today, that’s it.”

The Zapata family is raising money for their father’s hospital stay.