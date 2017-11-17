Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly collision Friday evening in which one of their own was behind the wheel. (Published 3 hours ago)

Police said two officers were in a vehicle traveling south on the 2700 block of Hemphill Street, south of downtown Fort Worth, when they struck and killed a man crossing the street.

The victim, described as a Hispanic man in his 40s, was crossing the street in the dark and away from the corner, police said.

There was a street light at the location.

The officers, assigned to the gang unit, were not heading to a call and they did not have their lights or sirens on, according to police.

Both officers will be questioned about the incident.

Fort Worth police said they are treating this investigation like any other when a driver hits a pedestrian.