Police in Fort Worth are investigating the death of a person who was found inside a motel room.

Officers responded to the 7600 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard Tuesday night. That's where they found a body in the bathtub of one of the motel rooms at the Crest Motel. Investigators say the body had been wrapped in plastic wrap.

Police detained a suspicious person in the motel's parking lot, saying the person had a knife and handcuffs in their possession.