A letter received in 1974 may hold a clue as to who killed 17-year-old Carla Walker. Fort Worth police ask that anyone with information about the letter or who wrote it to please call the Cold Case Unit at 817-392-4307.

Fort Worth homicide detectives hope a 45-year-old letter will help solve an equally old homicide.

The department said Friday detectives discovered the letter after revisiting the case file for the 1974 Carla Walker murder and shared it on social media with the hopes of reaching the author or someone who knew something about the letter.

The redacted letter is apparently addressed to Fort Worth Police Detective Lt. Oliver Ball and appears to say "[redacted] kild Carla Walker in Benbrook." The letter also says, "P.S. It is hard to say but it is true."

Walker was just 17-years-old when she was abducted, held captive and eventually murdered in 1974. NBC 5 profiled the murder in 2017 during a series of cold case reports.

Investigators said the abductor snatched the petite blonde from the passenger seat of her boyfriend's car in the bowling alley parking lot. Her boyfriend told police he was hit over the head and knocked unconscious. When he woke up, he said Walker was gone.

Walker's body was found dumped in a culvert near Benbrook Lake three days later. Police said she was beaten, raped and strangled, tortured alive for two days after her disappearance. Then there was a puzzling discovery. The medical examiner ruled that the killer injected her with morphine.

Fort Worth police said Walker's case remains open and active. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Cold Case Unit at 817-392-4307.