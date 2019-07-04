Because of elevated lake levels at Grapevine Lake and public safety concerns, organizers have moved the fireworks launch location to an area near Great Wolf Lodge, at the intersection of Texas 26 and Texan Trail.

Weeks of rain and flooding are causing some changes to Fourth of July celebrations in Grapevine.

Grapevine’s 37th Annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza, a free, 30-minute fireworks spectacular will move to a new location for 2019.

Spectators will be able to view the show from many public parking lots throughout Grapevine.

Map of parking lots: HERE

The show begins at 9:30 p.m.

