Lake Flooding Forces Location Change for 4th of July Fireworks in Grapevine - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Spectators will be able to view the show from many public parking lots throughout Grapevine

By Larry Collins

Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    Because of elevated lake levels at Grapevine Lake and public safety concerns, organizers have moved the fireworks launch location to an area near Great Wolf Lodge, at the intersection of Texas 26 and Texan Trail.

    Weeks of rain and flooding are causing some changes to Fourth of July celebrations in Grapevine.

    Grapevine’s 37th Annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza, a free, 30-minute fireworks spectacular will move to a new location for 2019.

    Spectators will be able to view the show from many public parking lots throughout Grapevine.

    Map of parking lots: HERE

    The show begins at 9:30 p.m.

    Click here for a list of Independence Day events across North Texas.

