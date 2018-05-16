Firefighters Battle Two-Alarm Fire at Lewisville School

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above.

Firefighters are working to extinguish a two-alarm fire at The Dale Jackson Career Center in Lewisville Wednesday morning.

The fire started at about 10:15 a.m. at 1597 South Edmonds Lane, according to a Lewisville ISD spokesperson.

All students and faculty were safely evacuated from the school, the spokesperson said.

The fire started in the back of the school, the spokesperson said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Students attend specialized classes at the career center, such as auto repair and cosmetology classes.

Students were bused back to their home campuses following the fire, the spokesperson said.

All afternoon DJCC classes have been cancelled and students will remain at their home campuses, the spokesperson said.