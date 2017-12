Just days before Christmas, FedEx Express has issued a warning about delayed deliveries that could impact shipments nationwide. (Published 3 hours ago)

The company sent out an alert on Saturday explaining that there was substantial flight and sort disruptions at the Memphis hub on Friday night due to severe wind shear.

FedEx Express says there is potential for package delivery delays across the U.S. that have a commitment date of Dec. 23, 2017.

FedEx says you can check the status of your shipment online.



