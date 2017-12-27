Woman Killed, Farmers Branch Officer Wounded in Shootout Tuesday Night - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Killed, Farmers Branch Officer Wounded in Shootout Tuesday Night

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    A woman was fatally shot and an officer wounded in a shootout that followed a traffic stop in Farmers Branch Tuesday night, police say.

    According to police, an officer pulled over a vehicle in the 2800 block of Valley View Lane at about 11:30 p.m.

    Minutes after, a female passenger opened fire on the officer. The officer, who was wearing a bullet-proof vest, was not seriously wounded, police said.

    A police spokesman confirmed the officer returned fire, fatally striking the woman. She was pronounced deceased at a hospital.

    The officer was transported to a hospital and was later released.

    A man driving the vehicle was not hurt. He was arrested and interviewed by investigators, officials said.

    The identities of those involved have not been released.

