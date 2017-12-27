A woman was fatally shot and an officer wounded in a shootout that followed a traffic stop in Farmers Branch Tuesday night, police say. (Published 39 minutes ago)

According to police, an officer pulled over a vehicle in the 2800 block of Valley View Lane at about 11:30 p.m.

Minutes after, a female passenger opened fire on the officer. The officer, who was wearing a bullet-proof vest, was not seriously wounded, police said.



A police spokesman confirmed the officer returned fire, fatally striking the woman. She was pronounced deceased at a hospital.

The officer was transported to a hospital and was later released.



A man driving the vehicle was not hurt. He was arrested and interviewed by investigators, officials said.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

