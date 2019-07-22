Doris Wasserman, whose family says she was a victim of accused serial killer victim Billy Chemirmir in December 2017.

The family of a woman who died in 2017 is suing the assisted living facility where she lived, saying the woman died at the hands of an accused serial killer, according to a lawsuit.

The lawsuit says Doris Wasserman, 90, was one of at least nine residents murdered at The Tradition-Prestonwood Assisted Living and Memory Care by Billy Chemirmir between 2016 and 2017. Wasserman died Dec. 23, 2017.

If Wasserman was one of Chemirmir's victims, it would bring the total number of deaths linked to the accused serial killer to 19.

The family says in the lawsuit Wasserman did not die of natural causes and that the facility she lived in failed to provide adequate security for residents.

Chemirmir currently faces charges for the murders of 12 elderly women in Dallas and Collin counties. He's accused of either strangling or suffocating elderly victims to steal jewelry and other valuables.

The lawsuit says after Wasserman's death, $8,500 worth of jewelry was determined to be missing from her apartment.

Police shared with Wasserman's family that Google tracking data placed Chemirmir in The Tradition-Prestonwood between 3:05 p.m. and 4:31 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2017, the lawsuit says. Wasserman died around 3:30 p.m., according to the suit.

"We believe that The Tradition put profits over the safety of its residents. To say that this family is devastated and feels betrayed by The Tradition would be a gross understatement," the family's attorney Quentin Brogdon said. "Doris Wasserman and her family entrusted Ms. Wasserman's safety into the hands of The Tradition because of The Tradition's promises about safety and security -- promises that were made but never kept."

Police arrested Chemirmir last year and announced investigators would review hundreds of unattended death cases for additional potential victims.

Wasserman is the ninth alleged victim of Chemirmir who lived at The Tradition-Prestonwood, and was not included in a lawsuit filed June 26 which named six alleged victims.

Raw: Texas Tower Imploded

A 12-story former bank building near Houston has been imploded as part of expected new development. Demolition experts on Sunday brought down what was the First Pasadena State Bank Building. Authorities say the structure opened in 1963 but went into foreclosure in the early 1990s and had been empty since 2002. The property is owned by the Pasadena Economic Development Corporation. (Published Monday, July 22, 2019)

Police have said Chemirmir posed as a maintenance or healthcare worker to gain access to elderly people in facilities across Dallas and Collin counties.

According to NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News, Chemirmir is in the Dallas County Jail in lieu of a $11.6 million bail.

The Tradition-Prestonwood released the following statement Monday.