The Federal Bureau of Investigation is currently looking for a serial bank robber that has been dubbed "The Navigation Bandit."

The man is described as Hispanic male, between 5'6" and 5'9" tall. 25 to 27-years-old, and weighs about 160 pounds.

So far, the man has hit five different Compass Banks, which could be where the nickname "Navigation Bandit" comes from.

The five different robberies are listed below.

• February 7 – BBVA Compass Bank – 9090 Skillman Street, Dallas, Texas

• February 21– BBVA Compass Bank – 3939 St. Francis Street, Dallas, Texas

• March 8 – BBVA Compass Bank – 1134 N Buckner Boulevard, Dallas, Texas

• March 9 – BBVA Compass Bank – 111 N. Glenbrook Drive, Garland, Texas

• March 12 – BBVA Compass Bank – 14852 Preston Road, Dallas, Texas

In each robbery, the man presents a note to the tellers demanding money, then leaves on foot.

So far, no one has been injured in any of the robberies.

If you have any information about this serial bank robber, you are ask to call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS(8477), or you can email tips.fbi.gov.

