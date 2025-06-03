At False Idol Brewing in North Richland Hills, getting their product to customers involves aluminum cans.

That is a product, along with steel, that President Donald Trump is set to hit with a 50% tariff on Wednesday.

“There has been a lot of chatter about the tariffs and when they're going to hit and what they will look like for now,” False Idol Brewing co-founder Brandon Pitzer said.

He said it won't impact them immediately because their suppliers have product on hand in warehouses and will give them a 60-day notice of price changes.

Still, as a small business owner, Pitzer must plan for what is likely to come.

“You've got to navigate it and be flexible, and especially when you're a small producer that you already are paying higher cost of goods than larger volume businesses do,” Pitzer said. “So, you just navigated in a different way.”

This uncertainty stacks up as legal battles also brew over the legality of the tariffs.

Founder and managing partner of Schulz Trade Law, Michelle Schulz, said the legal battles could continue for some time.

“There's always a chance that it will go all the way up to the Supreme Court,” Schulz said. “I think you also have to be agile, be ready to pivot, but maybe expect the worst plan for the best or vice versa.”

As for Pitzer and False Idol Brewing, he said all he can do is keep producing his beer and hoping the tariff wars end soon for the sake of small businesses.

“What that price jump will be, we don't know yet,” Pitzer said. “So, that's a guessing game, when it will come into effect, or if the goal of the tariffs work and they strike a deal even before then.”