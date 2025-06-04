The Garland City Council is expected to make a crucial decision Tuesday evening that could lead to major changes in South Garland, shifting away from an industrial landscape to urban mixed-use development projects.

The Dallas suburb wants to rezone the kind of businesses and multi-family buildings that could be built on hundreds of acres of retail and industrial land, much of which is already in use.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Nestled in South Garland, Salsa Verde remains busy even in an area some say is “in decline.”

The city of Garland initiated rezoning efforts that, if approved by the city council, would rezone 317 acres on two large areas in South Garland.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Both sections are mostly developed and generally located on the north side of I-635 on both sides of S. Garland Avenue.

The current zoning has allowed for apartments, retail, restaurants, and offices. There are several auto-oriented uses, self-storage facilities, and warehouses, according to city documents.

"The existing zoning on this area and the applicable regulations do not contribute toward bringing the vision of revitalization into fruition," states city documents.

“This area is a major gateway to our city, and the vision is to create a sense of place and a destination, and create a distinct identity for the area and for the city of Garland,” Nabila Nur, Director of Planning and Development for the City of Garland.

The city sees its rezoning proposal as a long-term vision of what could be.

A city planning department report concluded that current zoning ‘resulted in some less than preferred developments.'

Rezoning, the city says, would be replaced with urban development zoning for future development projects within established boundaries to create ‘a cohesive, orderly, creative, and predominantly vertically oriented mixed-use and mixed-density developments.’

Zoning of Urban Residential (UR) and Urban Business (UB)

NBC 5 asked Nur what would happen to existing businesses within the re-zoned boundaries. “The existing businesses will be able to stay put,” she said.

Existing businesses, she added, would be designated as non-conforming, legally operating businesses.

“They can operate as is for as long as they want, and they can sell their business, and another operator can come in and continue the business,” she said. “Only if the use is abandoned for six months or more, that's the threshold. That's when they cannot come back and resume the non-conforming use.”

Nur says this “six-month regulation” is something many cities enact.

Nur rejects the notion that this kind of revitalization and potential increased property values could force some existing businesses out, emphasizing that South Garland residents have long wanted these kinds of improvements.

The manager at Salsa Verde, Elisa Rosales, has worked in other cities with development in line with the city’s vision, so she supports the rezoning and thinks it will be great for business.

The city council meeting starts at 7 p.m. and will include time for public comments.

The council could approve, reject or table the rezoning proposal.