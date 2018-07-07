Fundraiser Honors Memory of Dallas Five

Saturday night Brotherhood for the Fallen held a fundraising event to honor the memory of the five Dallas police officers who died in the line of duty two years ago.

The memorial event at Ferris Wheelers began with the Dallas Police Choir and Dallas Honor Guard. The Fort Worth Police Department also participated.

Dallas native Ryan Berg and Mike "Junior" Clark also performed.

The event aimed to raise $100,000 for the Brotherhood for the Fallen. The group sends at least two uniformed Dallas police officers to the funerals of fallen officers across the nation.

It began when other chapters from across the country sent more than 75 officers to the funerals of the Dallas Five.