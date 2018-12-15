A Dallas-based group is making a difference for many families this holiday season. Hope Supply Co. is getting ready to deliver diapers to families in need, hosting a free holiday pop-up store for homeless families.

Hope Supply Co. meets the critical needs of homeless and at-risk children providing them needed supplies.

Saturday, volunteers wrapped boxes of diapers in gift wrap to ensure they were ready for the families who came to accept the donations.

The Hope Supply Co. is the only full-time diaper bank in North Texas.

Click here to donate to Hope Supple Co.