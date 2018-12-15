Dallas-Based Hope Supply Co. Hosts Free Holiday Pop-Up Store to Help Homeless Families - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: Inside High School Sports
logo_dfw_2x
Holidays 2018

Holidays 2018

From gift guides to local events, your one-stop shop for the holiday season

Dallas-Based Hope Supply Co. Hosts Free Holiday Pop-Up Store to Help Homeless Families

By Laura Harris

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dallas-Based Hope Supply Co. Hosts Free Holiday Pop-Up Store to Help Homeless Families
    Hope Supply Co.
    A Dallas-based group is making a difference for many families this holiday season. Hope Supply Co. is getting ready to deliver diapers to families in need, hosting a free holiday pop-up store for homeless families.

    A Dallas-based group is making a difference for many families this holiday season.

    Hope Supply Co. is getting ready to deliver diapers to families in need, hosting a free holiday pop-up store for homeless families. Hope Supply Co. meets the critical needs of homeless and at-risk children providing them needed supplies.

    Saturday, volunteers wrapped boxes of diapers in gift wrap to ensure they were ready for the families who came to accept the donations.

    The Hope Supply Co. is the only full-time diaper bank in North Texas.

    Al Roker Looks Back on 40 Years at NBC

    [NY-NATL] Al Roker Looks Back on 40 Years at NBC

    Today Show's Al Roker is celebrating 40 years at NBC, and he takes a moment with old pal Janice Huff to talk about his history with WNBC, the memorable storms they've covered and that infamous Doppler 4000 promo.

    (Published Friday, Dec. 14, 2018)

    Click here to donate to Hope Supple Co.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices