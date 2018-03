The Dallas Zoo threw a birthday celebration for its lion cub, Bahati. Bahati is the zoo's first lion cub born in 43 years and she turned one on Saturday. (Published 34 minutes ago)

The Dallas Zoo threw a birthday celebration for its lion cub, Bahati. Bahati is the zoo's first lion cub born in 43 years and she turned one on Saturday.

The cub who was born on St. Patrick's Day last year was born only at 3 pounds and has grown into a healthy 165-pound lion. The zoo celebrated the special day with St. Paddy's Day-themed treats like cakes made of meat, whipped cream and frozen ice.