A woman was taken to the hospital after a bullet was fired through a window of her North Oak Cliff home early Tuesday morning, police say.

Dallas police were investigating the shooting in the 800 block of West 10th Street, about two blocks south of the Bishop Arts District.

Police said the woman was inside the home when a shot was fired through a window. Her injuries were not considered life threatening, police said.

Police did not identify the woman.