A Dallas Streets Department employee was critically injured in a hit and run crash late Saturday night.
The crash happened shortly before midnight in the 800 block of Good Latimer Expressway where a street crew was completing work in one of the lanes.
Police said the city worker, a 50-year-old man, was wearing a reflective traffic vest while working in the street.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the man, identified by police as Daisy Smith, 30, did not stop. Police said Smith called family and friends, then called 911 to report her location 20 minutes after the crash.
Smith was arrested and charged with intoxication assault and failure to stop and render aid.