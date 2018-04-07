Dallas police are asking for help finding a 6-year-old girl reported missing Friday afternoon.

According to police, Aniya Brewer was last seen at about 3 p.m. walking from school in the 3000 block of Tips Boulevard, heading towards the 3500 block of East Overton Road, in the area of JP Starks Math, Science and Technology Vanguard.



Brewer is 4 feet tall, weighs 70 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, pink and white tennis shoes and a white school uniform-style dress.

Anyone with information that can help police find Brewer is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.



