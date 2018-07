A Dallas police officer was arrested on Monday — the second time this month.

Officer Jerry Tames, 36, faces a charge of repeated violation of a protective order. Police did not release additional details.

Tames was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Monday night. Bail has not yet been set.

