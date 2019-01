The Dallas Police Department is looking for the man in this surveillance video who stole property from a business January 24, 2019.

The Dallas Police Department is looking for a man they say stole items from a business Thursday.

The man was shown on surveillance video leaving a store on the 1700 block of Chalk Hill Road with items in his hands.

Police didn't name the store or say what the man took -- but they are asking for help identifying him.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Detective J. Bone at 214-671-0635.