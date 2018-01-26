Woman Killed in Major Crash Involving Garbage Truck: Police

Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a major accident involving a sanitation truck and a car at East Illinois Avenue and South Central Expressway on Friday, January 26, 2018. (Published 6 hours ago)

A woman was killed in a major crash involving a city garbage truck on Friday.

Dallas police and firefighters responded to the crash at East Illinois Avenue and South Central Expressway at about 12:48 p.m.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash appeared to be heavily damaged, according to video obtained by Texas Sky Ranger.

First responders performed CPR on the woman involved in the crash, and she was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, according to fire and police officials.

Dallas police said the woman who died rear-ended the garbage truck.



