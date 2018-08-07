Dallas Officer Comforts Little Girl After Crash - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Officer Comforts Little Girl After Crash

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 3 hours ago

    A Dallas police officer was photographed comforting a little girl whose mother was involved in a crash -- but this photo showed one glimpse of what law enforcement does, said Shannon Smith, who took the picture.

    "Another GREAT example of how we serve the citizens of Dallas proudly!" Smith tweeted.

    The crash happened on Interstate 635 over the weekend and the girl's mother was being treated by Dallas Fire-Rescue as the officer comforted the girl, Dallas police said.

    Officer Holson was putting her car seat into their patrol vehicle so she could stay out of the heat, police said.

    "I just wanted to make sure citizens of Dallas know we do more than take folks to jail and write tickets," Smith said. "We really embrace 'community policing' at every level."

