Dallas, Malik Aziz, Named Birmingham Police Chief Finalist

A division commander with the Dallas Police Department, Malik Aziz, is among the finalists for the position of Birmingham Police Chief.

The names of the three finalists for the city’s police chief have been released and each will be interviewed for the position this week by Office of Mayor Randall Woodfin.

The other two candidates are Henry Irby III, a deputy chief with the Birmingham Police Department and Patrick Smith, a police commander with the Los Angeles Police Department.

More than 50 candidates applied for the position, the Mayor’s Office reported.

Each of the finalists will be interviewed between April 23 and April 25.



