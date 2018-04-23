Dallas, Malik Aziz, Named Birmingham Police Chief Finalist - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Dallas, Malik Aziz, Named Birmingham Police Chief Finalist

By Lauren Crawford

Published 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dallas, Malik Aziz, Named Birmingham Police Chief Finalist
    NBC 5 News

    A division commander with the Dallas Police Department, Malik Aziz, is among the finalists for the position of Birmingham Police Chief.

    The names of the three finalists for the city’s police chief have been released and each will be interviewed for the position this week by Office of Mayor Randall Woodfin.

    The other two candidates are Henry Irby III, a deputy chief with the Birmingham Police Department and Patrick Smith, a police commander with the Los Angeles Police Department.

    More than 50 candidates applied for the position, the Mayor’s Office reported.

    Waffle House Shooting Hero Details Encounter with Gunman

    [NATL] Waffle House Shooting Hero Details Encounter with Gunman

    James Shaw Jr. is being called a hero by law enforcement for wrestling the gun away from the shooter inside a Nashville-area Waffle House Sunday. Hear the details of his encounter.

    (Published Sunday, April 22, 2018)

    Each of the finalists will be interviewed between April 23 and April 25.


    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices