Crews Investigating Small Plane Crash at Addison Airport

An investigation is underway after a small plane crashed at Addison Airport.

Reports indicate that rescue crews have transported two people to nearby hospitals. One was taken by ground ambulance, the other flown in a medical helicopter.

Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration say the plane had just taken off from the airport when the pilot attempted to turn around and land on the runway in the opposite direction. That's when the aircraft crashed nose first before reaching the runway.

Investigators with the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will both be in Addison to investigate.



FAA records show the plane is a Piper Sport and is registered to Michael Jackson in Cocoa, Florida, however it is not clear who was on-board the plane at the time of the crash.

