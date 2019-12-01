Corinth Woman Missing, Last Seen in Shady Shores

The Corinth Police Department is searching for a critical missing person.
Theresa “Terri” Ann O’Banon is a white female, approximately 5’2” and 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a cream color button-up sweater, blue jeans, and flats that were brown or tan.
O'Banon's family believes that she may now be wearing completely different clothing. They think she could be wearing a black “Columbia” jacket, Corinth police say.
She was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. on Dec. 1 at her residence in the 800 block of Peninsula Bend in Shady Shores. She left on foot without her cell phone.
If you have any information about Terri O'Banon, please call 911.