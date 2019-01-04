The Cash Fire Department in Hunt County is operated by volunteers. (Fri. Jan. 4, 2019)

What to Know The Cash Fire Department in Hunt County says their medical equipment was stolen from an accident scene earlier this week.

A Hunt County volunteer fire department is asking for help after their medical equipment was stolen from a scene they were working this week.

The Cash Fire Department said on Thursday evening they responded to a motorcycle accident near Signal Rd. and Hwy. 34, just south of Greenville. While at the scene performing CPR on a patient, a medical bag containing at least a $1,000 worth of equipment was stolen, said Mathew Barecky, a Cash Fire Department volunteer.

The bag contained life-saving devices and equipment, but no medications.

The Cash Fire Department is operated completely by volunteers and a lot of their equipment is obtained through donations, Barecky said.

If anyone has information the whereabouts of the stolen equipment, they should contact the Cash Fire Department.

In the meantime, a Go Fund Me has been established to help pay for the cost of replacing the equipment.