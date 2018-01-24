Burleson Takes Action to Help Prevent Domestic Violence

Burleson is trying something no other city in the country is doing to stop domestic violence. The city has a new tool to spot signs of strangulation. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018)

Burleson is trying something no other city in the country is doing to stop domestic violence. The city has a new tool to spot signs of strangulation.

Statistics show that abuse victims who are strangled are 700 times more likely to end up dead at the hands of their abuser.

NBC 5 sat down with two women who know first-hand what a difference the new Burleson program could make.

Playtime at Laurie Wright's house comes with painful reminders.

NBC 5's Brian Curtis Shares Olympic Dream of His Own

Before he was a reporter headed to Pyeongchang to cover Team USA, NBC 5's Brian Curtis had an Olympic dream of his own. He spent time in the late 1980s involved in the U.S. luge program. Recently, Brian returned to Lake Placid, NY, and got back on a luge sled for the first time in 27 years. We're happy to report he returned in one piece! Brian never achieved Olympic glory as an athlete. But his dream came true as a journalist, who's now headed to Korea to cover his sixth Olympic Games. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018)

"Add Mommy's name," said 7-year-old Aliyah, while painting with her grandmother.

The generation in between grandmother and granddaughter is a gaping hole.

"Her life was taken tragically," Wright said.

Developing Southlake Carroll Football Coach on Administrative Leave

Twenty-six-year-old Alexandria Jade Wright was strangled to death in room 212 of the Burleson Days Inn. A man who claimed to be her friend is now charged with killing her.

"I know that justice will be served," Wright said.

It's one of two strangling deaths in Burleson last year that drew attention to a surprisingly common act of violence.

President Trump Says He Would Talk to Mueller Under Oath

President Donald Trump told reporters he would be willing to be interviewed under oath by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the ongoing Russia probe. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018)

"We're not going to tolerate it," said Ken Shetter, president of One Safe Place in Fort Worth, where 60 percent of domestic violence clients report being choked.

Shetter also happens to be mayor of Burleson. This week, the city council decided on a new ordinance that requires emergency medical response to any report of a choking.

"A first responder can communicate to the victim and to the abuser, who's typically on the scene, too," Shetter said. "We're gonna call EMS, because it's the law, we have to. We don't have a choice. So it takes the monkey off the back of the victim. It's not their choice to call."

It sounds like common sense, but it doesn't always happen.

Kristine, a woman who was repeatedly choked by an ex, asked us not to show her face since her abuser is still on the streets.

"He would put his belt around my neck and drag me around the house," Kristine said.

Cute Alert! Baby Hippo Loves Bathtime

Sometimes the pictures just speak for themselves and that's certainly the case with young Fiona. Earlier this week the baby hippo's keepers at the Cincinnati Zoo let little Fiona wander around the facility. It didn't take long before she found the shower. Fiona played in the water and eventually took a nap with the water running. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018)

When she finally called police, no paramedics came to check her, and the signs of injury were too recent for the untrained eye.

"I had no idea how much damage it was going to do to me," Kristine said. "My thyroid has been crushed. I do have early signs of dementia from loss of consciousness."

Kristine believes that having a medical professional there night one will help investigators build a better case and draw victims out of a desperate cycle.

"This could help stop something way before it gets worse," Kristine said.