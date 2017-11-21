Body Found Near White Rock Lake - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Body Found Near White Rock Lake

    Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called to a welfare check near White Rock Lake, where a body was discovered.

    Authorities are investigating after a body was found Tuesday evening near White Rock Lake in Dallas.

    Dallas Fire-Rescue said it was called to a welfare check on the 4900 block of West Lawther Drive, along the White Rock Creek Trail off Northwest Highway.

    The circumstances of the person's death are unknown, and the medical examiner's office has been requested at the scene, officials said.

