Arlington police are releasing "relevant digital media evidence" Thursday afternoon from last Friday night's fatal shootout involving police officers.

Lt. Christopher Cook, in a news release, said Thursday video footage of the incident will be shared with the media and that Chief of Police Will Johnson will also take questions afterward.

The viewing comes after a request from the family of Tre'Shun Miller, a 20-year-old man shot and killed by an officer after police said he shot an officer while running from a traffic stop.

After seeing the footage Thursday morning, Justin Miller, the family's attorney, told NBC 5 what they saw in the video was inconclusive and that "looking at the officer's body camera you can't see who pulled their gun first and who fired shots first."

"We have more questions, of course, but we are going to allow the APD to internally investigate this case and do what they get paid to do," Miller said.

Moore said the family requested to see the footage after people in the car gave a different account of what happened during the shooting than police, claiming the officer fired first.

"They saw Tre'Shun immediately exit the car and begin to flee. They saw him get shot, fall to the ground, and then return fire," said Moore, before seeing the footage.

Police released a statement Monday, saying the police bodycam video showed their account is correct, that the officer returned fire.

Earlier this week Johnson tweeted photos of the duty belt his wounded officer wore. They show where a bullet pierced the belt before entering his body. The officer was released from the hospital Monday afternoon, but still has a bullet in his body that will have to be removed later.