Plan Transforms Fort Worth Quarry Into Entertainment Center

A north Fort Worth neighborhood is set for some major changes with an ambitious plan to turn an abandoned quarry into a brand new living and entertainment center.

The development would go just north of Loop 820, between Saginaw and Meacham Airport, and neighbors have mixed feelings about the change in the landscape.

On the northern edge of Fort Worth, you'll find a clear view of downtown, birds swimming in a small lake, and neighbors happy with the status quo.

"It's just really quiet. It feels like a little nature preserve," said neighbor Larisa Grimes.

But that's all about to change with a $280 million plan to transform the abandoned quarry into a mixed-use development, with high-end housing, two hotels, a conference center, a music venue and a Ferris wheel, all surrounding a lake-front beach.

To some neighbors, it sounds a bit far-fetched.

"I just have my doubts that all that stuff's gonna fit in that small area," said neighbor Jamail Razvi.

Plus there are worries about increased traffic. NBC 5 saw how challenging it can be already to pull onto Old Decatur Road from the neighborhood.

"You have to floor it, corner it on two wheels and then hope that you make it before the next car behind you is right on your tail," Grimes said.

The project comes with plans for a new stoplight and widening part of Old Decatur Road to ease traffic. The developers are also planning to build down into the quarry, to keep the view much the same.

Some are optimistic that their property values could get a boost, with a new slate of options filling a hole in the far north entertainment landscape.

"It's nice to know that they're going to do something with it that will give kids an opportunity to have entertainment right here in this area," said Grimes. "It should be a good thing overall, as long as it's done well."

Construction is expected to begin later this year and could take up to four years to complete.