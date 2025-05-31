Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott, fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos welcome baby number two

Prescott announced the birth of his second daughter on social media.

By NBCDFW Staff

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos are expecting their second child in May 2025.
Summer Gattuso

Dak Prescott is now the father of two little girls.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback welcomed a new baby with his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos on May 22, according to an Instagram post.

The couple named their second daughter "Aurora Rayne." Her middle name matches Sarah Jane's father's name, according to a SI swimsuit report, which originally revealed the two were expecting another child together.

Their first daughter, one-year-old Margaret Jane "MJ" Ramos, was born on Feb. 29, 2024. Prescott and Ramos announced their engagement in Oct. 2024.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Cowboys
