Dak Prescott is now the father of two little girls.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback welcomed a new baby with his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos on May 22, according to an Instagram post.

The couple named their second daughter "Aurora Rayne." Her middle name matches Sarah Jane's father's name, according to a SI swimsuit report, which originally revealed the two were expecting another child together.

Their first daughter, one-year-old Margaret Jane "MJ" Ramos, was born on Feb. 29, 2024. Prescott and Ramos announced their engagement in Oct. 2024.