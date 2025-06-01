A community gathered in Fort Worth to honor the life of a woman killed on Grapevine Lake, with the hope that her life and legacy will lead to lasting change.

Ava Moore, a 2024 graduate of Timber Creek High School in nearby Keller, had just completed her first year at the Air Force Preparatory School in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

At her memorial service Saturday, hundreds gathered at Met Church in Fort Worth.

The service concluded with military honors, including a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps.

A church member told reporters that a family friend, and former U.S. Navy Blue Angels pilot, provided a flyover in a small plane that emitted white smoke as it flew over the church.

Just 12 miles to the east, avid kayaker Kelly Heartquist joined others on Grapevine Lake for solidarity and awareness.

“We want her family to know that she mattered and there are people who cared,” Heartquist said. “We need attention called to the safety on the lakes.”

Moore, whose family and friends say enjoyed many sports and outdoor recreation, enjoyed kayaking too. The 18-year-old was killed Sunday when a personal watercraft traveling at a high rate of speed struck her from behind.

While the accident, and subsequent investigation and arrests of two suspects, gathered national attention, members of Stand Up Paddle Board North Texas say they’re counting on Ava’s life, and her story, to make the lake safer for all.

“It’s a terrible thing that happened,” Amber Wommack said. “But I hope that her passing away brings awareness to the water safety that’s needed out here on these lakes.”

Wommack and Heartquist both said the presence of a U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary boat on the water Saturday is an encouraging sign.

Moore’s family earlier this week shared a similar sentiment, saying the unimaginable grief they’re experiencing perhaps will be “an opportunity for our beautiful girl to continue to impact our community.”