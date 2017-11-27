Amazon Says Partnerships With Small Businesses Are Strong

Amazon employs more than 20,000 people in Texas, including thousands at the company's fulfillment center in Haslet.
Sherry Willenborg helps manage the robotics program there, supervising how your purchases make their way toward your doorstep.
The second you hit purchase, robots at the fulfillment center lift and move shelves of products to employees, who sort the items and send them to you.
Amazon says it recognizes the struggle of other retailers and small businesses as the online giant grows. They have a plan to help them.
"We actually have stores on Amazon that specifically sell items by small businesses," said Allison Leader, of Amazon. "Our goal is to help businesses grow and get more eyes on their products."
Published 14 minutes ago