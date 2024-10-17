9,000-carat gemstone among many dazzlers on display in new Perot Museum exhibit

Have you ever seen an over 9,000 carat gemstone in person before?

It's certainly not something you can wear on your finger but it is something you see for the first time at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

The museum has unveiled the new Topaz: A Spectrum in Stone exhibit starting this week.

It features more than 100 discoveries from Texas, across the United States and worldwide, including Argentina, Brazil, Namibia, Russia and many other countries.

The one-of-a-kind exhibit in the Lyda Hill Gems and Minerals Hall takes up all 10 cases in the entire wing.

"I think we have over 30 kilos of topaz. That's a lot. That's about 60 pounds of topaz. So, just imagine trying to wear that on your finger," said Caroline Im, Director of Gems and Minerals at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science and the curator of the exhibit.

Perot Museum Caroline Im

Im has extensive experience in the field, previously serving as the collections and database manager at Harvard's Mineralogical and Geological Museum.

Some finds are not seen anywhere else in the world, including the rare Imperial Flame topaz, a 332-carat carving from Oura Preto, Brazil. There's also the incredible 9,630-carat marquise-cut gem and a 15-pound blue topaz, both from Brazil.

Kreis Jewellery The rare Imperial Flame topaz, one of the largest specimens in the world on display at the Perot

Texas also has a claim to the gem. The rare blue topaz that has sat at the governor's desk for many years is another feature in the exhibit.

The largest known “Lone Star Cut” is another beloved state prize on display, which is a 234-carat Texas topaz featuring a five-point star carved in the bottom of the stone.

"Because this is the Texas state gem, it was a perfect opportunity to showcase this gemstone as the main exhibit," said Im. "Texas topaz is only found in one single county in the entire state of Texas, Mason County."

For those with a birthday in November, this is also the birthstone for those born in that month.

The exhibit is open now and runs through Oct. 14, 2025. Click here for details.