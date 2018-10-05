9-Year-Old Collin County Boy Credited with Saving Mom's Life

Moments after a Collin County mother had a stroke, her little boys took action. Their life-saving moments were captured on camera. (Published 33 minutes ago)

A Collin County boy is being credited with saving his mother’s life, and much of his efforts were caught on doorbell video.

Ingrid Fleury says she installed her Ring doorbell as a line of defense, never knowing what it would capture would be her own son saving the day.

Nine-year-old Santiago Coll sprang into action when Fleury collapsed in their Sachse home on August 29.

The two, along with Santiago’s 5-year-old brother Eduardo, were painting at the kitchen table when it happened.

WATCH: Jason Van Dyke's Full Verdict Read in Court

Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke was found guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. (Published Friday, Oct. 5, 2018)

Video from the doorbell shows Santiago run outside to give his address to the 911 operator.

He explains what went wrong.

“Come fast! Come fast, please! My mom is on the floor! My mom is on the floor!,” Santiago is heard saying.

Santiago is anxious but calm throughout the conversation.

He and Eduardo are comforted by the operator.

“You're doing wonderful, okay? I know you're scared. Stay on the phone until the ambulance gets there,” the operator says as the boys stand on the doorstep.

Kid Shreds 1000s of Dollars From Parents' Stash of Cash

A Utah boy shredded over $1,000 of his parents money which they were saving to reimburse their parents for Utah Utes Football season tickets. (Published Friday, Oct. 5, 2018)

“I was scared and I was like sad cause what is going to happen to my mom,” Santiago said.

The eight-minute call must've felt like a lifetime.

By the time help arrives, Fleury is conscious.

She's wheeled out on a stretcher, unaware of anything that had happened.

At just 35-years-old, Fleury suffered stroke and seizure. She says doctors discovered she had blood clots in her brain. She’s undergoing treatment.

She spent 6 days in the ICU and had no idea how big a role Santiago played in her survival until she saw the video.

“I'm forever grateful, you know, you think about sometimes that you gave them the life, and he actually gave me another chance,” Fleury said.

Fleury is undergoing treatment.

In the meantime, the family has personally thanked first responders in Sachse who came to their home.

Santiago says he learned at school to call 911 during emergencies.

He wants to pass along the advice to other kids.