82-Year-Old Man Killed in Overnight Robbery in Dallas: Police

A man is dead after a robbery in South Dallas on Sunday morning, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a robbery call at 2800 Gould Street shortly after 1 a.m.

Police said the victim, an 82-year old male, was found on the ground in the street with his face covered in blood.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead due to homicidal violence, police said.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

The Dallas Police Department's Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information to contact Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623 or by email at john.valdez@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.