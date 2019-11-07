82-Year-Old Man Missing in Dallas

The Dallas Police Department is searching for Larry Marshall Asbury, 82, after a missing senior alert was issued by the Texas Silver Alert Network.

Asbury is a whhite male diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. He is 5' 8", 130 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, dark jeans and black shoes.

Asbury was last seen at the intersection of 6800 Churchill Way and 12300 Hillcrest Road driving a white 2018 Lexus NX SUV with the Texas license plate KJS7287.

Law enforcement officials believe Asbury's disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding Larry Marshall Asbury, contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.