$8 million approved for historic Forest Theater in South Dallas

The City of Dallas took a big step Wednesday towards restoring the Forest Theater to its former glory by approving an $8 million grant. The approval was met with applause from South Dallas residents inside city council chambers.

People shared stories about the historic landmark, and those in support said this is part of a larger effort to breathe new life into the area.

The Forest Theater in Dallas holds several decades of memories. Ms. Shirley Rhodes made the trip to City Hall Wednesday morning to ensure the records reflect exactly how she feels about the historic cultural landmark.

“As a child, that’s where I spent Saturdays being entertained by movies,” said Rhodes. “I remember back in the day back in the early sixties I remember the lights. If you go out of town those lights will guide you back to Dallas.”

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

City council members approved the community development that grant will pump millions into the theater for construction and infrastructure expenses.

“We are now putting money back in South Dallas so now South Dallas is an engine which it used to be many, many years ago. South Dallas was considered as a place you could live, work, and entertain without a car,” said Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins.

The theater, which sits on MLK Boulevard, was a beacon for the Black community especially; with icons like BB King, Tina Turner, and Prince gracing the stage. According to the nonprofit Forest Forward, the theater went through some closings and reopening before a groundbreaking in 2024 to officially start the work for what is expected to be the latest, most improved version.

“This will have an impact across the city of Dallas, and I could not be prouder of D7 and the residents of D7 and Forest forward for working so hard collectively to bring the lights back to sunny south,” said Elizabeth Wattley, President, and CEO of Forest Forward.

Rhodes said her memories inside the theater are vivid, but she’s ready to make some new ones sooner rather than later.

“I ain’t got a lot of time y’all, so y’all got to hurry up and get busy now. I want to see Dallas glow again,” she said. “I was there when the lights were on in Forest Avenue. And I want to see it come back in MLK now.”

The theater’s renovation is an integral part of Phase I of a $75.215 million transformative infusion of resources into the heart of zip code 75215 in South Dallas, creating a vibrant new core for the City of Dallas.

Phase I will not only reinstate the Forest Theater to its original elegance but will also include a major addition. Once complete, the theater complex will yield 66,000 square feet encompassing a 13,000-square-foot arts education hub; a 1,000-plus seat performance hall; a multi-use, 200-seat studio theater; a recording studio; and amenities such as a café, restaurant and roof-top feature.

Renovations are expected to be completed by December 2025.