50 Trees planted at White Rock Park in Dallas

Recently, volunteers went out and planted 50 trees at White Rock Park!

The community event was led by the Texas Trees Foundation and made possible with a partnership with Energy Transfer.

White Rock is one of the most heavily used parks in the Dallas Park system and is the location of many special events and runs. 13 different types of trees were planted Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Texas Trees Foundation

This is great news for Dallas residents. Trees offer so many benefits to the community and make it healthier. Trees encourage physical activity and reduce respiratory illnesses stemming from air pollution. Trees in urban areas filter the air by removing pollution- improving the city’s overall air quality.

They also reduce runoff of sediment, pollutants, and organic matter into streams, improving our water quality. Trees have also been shown to reduce crime, lower stress levels, and develop community pride.