5 to 6 boats on fire, 1 person injured as firefighters battle large blaze at Silver Lake Marina in Grapevine

Five to six boats are on fire and at least one person is injured after a large fire broke out at Silver Lake Marina on Lake Grapevine Sunday afternoon, according to Grapevine police.

Officials told NBC 5 that the fire is now under control.

According to police, one person has a broken leg and may have a head injury.

A cloud of black smoke was seen over the lake Sunday afternoon. One video shared with NBC 5 shows firetrucks presumably on the way to the scene.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.