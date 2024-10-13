Grapevine Lake

5 to 6 boats on fire, 1 person injured as firefighters battle large blaze at Silver Lake Marina in Grapevine

A fire broke out at a marina in Grapevine Sunday afternoon

Five to six boats are on fire and at least one person is injured after a large fire broke out at Silver Lake Marina on Lake Grapevine Sunday afternoon, according to Grapevine police.

Officials told NBC 5 that the fire is now under control.

According to police, one person has a broken leg and may have a head injury.

A cloud of black smoke was seen over the lake Sunday afternoon. One video shared with NBC 5 shows firetrucks presumably on the way to the scene.

HAPPENING NOW: Fire breaks out over Silver Lake Marina in Grapevine. Initial reports of multiple boats and slips on fire. This story is breaking news. Coverage will continue on nbcdfw.com when we know more. #grapevine #silverlakemarina #lake #fire #smoke #boats #slips #news #dallas #dfw #dfwnews #nbcdfw

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

