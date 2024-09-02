Fort Worth

5 injured in crash involving Fort Worth police officer

The crash happened Monday afternoon at Loop 820 and Meadowbrook Drive

By NBCDFW Staff

One person is in critical condition and 4 others are hospitalized including a Fort Worth police officer after a crash between two cars at East Loop 820 and Meadowbrook Drive Monday afternoon.

Police say the officer’s injuries are not serious.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the crash.

Fort Worth
