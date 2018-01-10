Authorities searched for a suspected drunk driver who police say crashed into a Dallas patrol vehicle following a chase in Carrollton.

Police said the pursuit began after a DWI suspect refused to pull over on Interstate 35E and Belt Line Road just before 8:30 p.m.

The driver continued speeding south on the interstate and eventually crashed into a Dallas police vehicle blocking construction workers near the Royal Lane exit.

Investigators said the driver then jumped out of the car and ran. He was suspected of trying to carjack another driver with a knife before running away.

The Dallas police officer injured in the crash was released from Parkland Hospital after a brief examination. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.



Officers worked through the overnight hours to search for the suspect, police said.

