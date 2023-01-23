4 Corsicana HS Students Arrested For Gun Possession

Four Corsicana High School students were arrested Monday after being found in possession of a firearm in a vehicle located in the school's parking lot.

According to the district, an administrator who was doing a routine parking lot check noticed the individuals sitting in the vehicle around noon. After questioning the students, Corsicana ISD police were requested and the weapon was discovered in the back seat of the vehicle.

CHS also has weapons detectors at each entrance and once the school day begins, the only way to enter the school building is through a security check in the front office.

After the students were taken into custody, Corsicana Independent School District's officers determined there was no imminent threat to any students or CHS staff. Another student was detained and is being questioned.

Information on why the students had the gun in the campus' parking lot was not made available, but the district confirms that the weapon was never removed from the vehicle.